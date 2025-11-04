Ecco strengthens India footprint, opens 8th store in Mumbai

Ecco, the premium Danish footwear brand known for its comfort, craftsmanship, and innovation, has announced the launch of its eighth store in India at the Linking Road in Mumbai.

Located at the Sant Kutir Building, this opening reinforces Ecco’s commitment to expanding its retail footprint and bringing its premium comfort footwear to discerning Indian consumers in key urban markets.

The new store is designed with the brand’s signature minimalist, Scandinavian aesthetic, showcasing its core and seasonal collections, including beloved lines like Cozmo sandals, Biom sneakers, and Sculpted heels, as well as its latest autumn/winter 2025 and Golf collections.

India represents a market with immense growth potential for Ecco, driven by several key factors: a rapidly expanding economy, a large and dynamic young population, and an increasingly affluent consumer base.