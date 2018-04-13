Ed Hardy to launch new concept stores in India

American tattoo artist and designer Don Ed Hardy’s new concept stores will soon be launched in Bangalore’s Phoenix Marketcity Mall. The new store design will have a larger-than-life façade of a tiger’s head along with major in-store design changes.

The design concept, which yet not yet done globally, will be incorporated in upcoming Ed Hardy stores. It will also involve major changes in terms of store layout, fixtures, walls, visuals, graphics and props.

Ed Hardy, brought to India by Arvind Lifestyle Brands, has repositioned its branding in its comeback in India a few years back. Last year, the brand shared its vision to become Rs 500 crore brand in India 2022, armed with robust expansion and branding plans. Ed Hardy is retailed through 20 exclusive brand outlets mostly in metros apart from 75 departmental stores, more than 100 MBOs and all leading online channels.