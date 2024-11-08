Elisabetta Franchi opens first US store in Miami

Italian designer brand Elisabetti Franchi has made its debut in both the US and the Americas as a whole with the opening of a Miami-based boutique in the city’s Bal Harbour Shops.

The 1,029 square foot space will initially house the designer’s autumn 2024 collection, and will also be the first global location to showcase early releases from the ‘Femme Paradox’ 2025 collection, which looks to combine masculine and feminine aesthetics.

A full array of Elisabetta Franchi accessories will further be in-stock, including the Boulevard and Avenue bags.

Elisabetta Franchi Miami store. Credits: Elisabetta Franchi.

The decision to open at Bal Harbour Shops was due to the surroundings of the area, with neighbours like Saks Fifth Avenue and The Webster reflecting the elite retail environment in which Elisabetta Franchi aims to be immersed.

The opening also falls alongside the brand’s launch on Bal Harbour Shops’ e-commerce site, bringing a “digital dimension” to the store experience. Eliabetta Franchi will continue to cement its relationship with the shopping centre by joining its Shops Access Pop-Up on West Palm Beach, opening on November 15.

In a release, the brand’s eponymous designer said: “I am truly honoured to bring Elisabetta Franchi to the Americas, beginning with the prestigious Bal Harbour Shops, a destination that perfectly reflects our brand values and aesthetic.

“This opening marks an important milestone in our journey, and we are excited to share our vision and passion with a new international clientele in Miami.”