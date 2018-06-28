Elitify expanding products to make luxury available in India

From a discounted luxury website to becoming an exclusive portal with a brand mix, categories, catalogue depth, and overall shopping experience, Elitify is overhauling its product range to make luxury accessible in India. It is now planning to introduce few India exclusive global brands like Banana Republic, Express Clothing, Lucky Brand, Loft, New York and Company, White House Black Market among others.

As CEO Ritesh Srivastava says luxury is about the purpose, price and pleasure of possessing a product. It is not possible for a retailer to give discounts on certain products and has got rid of fake discounts and products. Indians are in top three communities buying luxury after Americans and Chinese. Indian luxury buyers fall in three broad range: the neo rich who like to flaunting; those who like the product because they believe in the product; and the connoisseur, who buys any new launch from their favourite brand because they have to have it in their collection.