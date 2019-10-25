Enfants Riches Déprimés opens flagship in Paris

Enfants Riches Déprimés has opened its first flagship boutique in Paris. The new store is situated at 79 Rue Charlot and officially opened to the public just last week.

The retail space was designed by Parisian architect, Didier Faustino, in close conceptualization with Henri Alexander Levy, the founder and creative director of the brand. The flagship was designed with three principles in mind: an homage to the brand itself, depravity and deconstructed opulence.

“The ERD boutique is an enclosed grey zone, a geometrical boudoir and a surgical limbo behind a Parisian facade," said Faustino in a statement. "The space has been shaped as a stage built of metal and stone to enclose the experience of desire."

The two-story plan is visible from the olive green facade, a large window peeks into a cut out that drops into the lower floor, inspired by Gordon Matta-Clark, yielding 30-foot ceilings. The composition of dark marble and stainless steel is flooded with green carpet and matching Pierre Paulin sofa. Displays were designed to make shoes and accessories appear like they are floating in the air. The store features the brand's ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear, shoes, and archival selection.

The interior was described by the brand as a mix of surrealism and cold, unattainable luxury, along with a marriage of state-of-the art modernism and streamlined elegance. In a staement, Alexander Levy said, “It feels like a mixture of a bank vault, brutalist torture chamber and Clockwork Orange. I want people to feel as uncomfortable as possible.”

photo: courtesy of Purple PR