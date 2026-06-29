Ermanno Scervino focuses on retail

Ermanno Scervino is focusing on its retail division. New openings include stores in Saint-Tropez; Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles; Beijing; Capri; Taormina and Prague. The company's objective is to establish a presence in the most dynamic markets and strengthen the brand's positioning.

Europe and the US are confirmed as the group's strongest and most established markets, representing the main drivers of growth. According to a statement, the company is also decisively accelerating its expansion in Asia, an area with high potential, focusing strategically on China and the Middle East.

Brand strategy based on "product centrality"

On the innovation front, the company is further accelerating its digital transformation through significant investments in modernising technological infrastructure and omnichannel integration. In this context, "the e-commerce channel continues to record double-digit growth," the statement continued.

The Los Angeles store Credits: Ermanno Scervino

The brand's strategy is based on "the centrality of the product, an expression of sartorial excellence, continuous research into materials and the enhancement of the finest Italian manufacturing," the management reiterated.

The distribution model represents a further enabling factor for growth. It integrates directly-owned boutiques, franchising, shop-in-shops in major department stores and a select network of multi-brand retailers. The medium-to-long-term business plan includes a further strengthening of direct retail.

The group thus confirms its objective to accelerate its global development by strengthening the retail channel and opening new stores in strategic locations.

The Saint Tropez store Credits: Ermanno Scervino