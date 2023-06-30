Estée Lauder Companies launches programme for responsible store design

Beauty giant Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has announced the launch of its Responsible Store Design programme, created to integrate sustainability into the group’s retail network.

According to ELC, the programme looks to both engage customers into its sustainability journey while also providing a framework for the assessment of new and existing retail stores operated by the group.

It will also cover the design of visual merchandising, considering a variety of sustainability-related areas including waste reduction, water conservation and responsible material sourcing.

To formulate the programme, ELC said it worked with a sustainability consulting firm with expertise in green building design and reviewed the details with a third-party to assure credibility.

To participate, brands under the ELC banner must meet all relevant requirements, which vary based on retail space and store type.

For new stores, a scoring system will evaluate the space on location and sustainability efforts, while existing stores and visual merchandising will be assessed to ensure that they meet core sustainability requirements.

ELC noted that to date, six stores have successfully aligned with the framework as part of the FY23 pilot programme.

In a release, Al Iannuzzi, vice president, sustainability, said: “Sustainability has long been part of our corporate strategy and company culture, and our new Responsible Store Design programme is a creative and impactful way to showcase ELC’s sustainability commitments to both our employees and our consumers.

“We're excited to launch our branded retail sustainability programme and look forward to scaling this work beyond our pilot stores to impact retail operations globally in the future.”