Etailers aggressively opening brick and mortar stores to boost business

Online fashion retailers like Voonik and Limeroad are now aggressively expanding their brick-and-mortar retail format. Offline expansions are expected to deliver a better connect with customers that could translate into higher revenue contributions. They feel, stores give brands a personality. Voonik operates four kurti stores in Bangalore and is preparing to add about 25 more in the city by March. Limeroad plans about 2,000 stores across India in two or three years.

Artisan e-commerce platform Jaypore and fashion brand FabAlley are venturing offline. Jaypore has a store in New Delhi which accounts for about seven to eight per cent of its overall revenue. It plans to open 10 more stores in two years, in the hope that its offline stores will then contribute 35 per cent to 40 per cent of its total revenue. Myntra too plans to launch 100 stores in two years. Amazon bought a five per cent equity in Shoppers Stop last year, underlining the company’s offline strategy. However, online fashion retailers expanding offline will have to contend with problems traditionally associated with brick-and-mortar such as rising real estate and personnel costs. And these online retailers would also be pitted against offline stores run by the likes of Reliance and Future Group.