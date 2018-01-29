Ethnic wear brand Soch looking to spread beyond Indian shores

After having made a mark in India, Soch is now planning to retail in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, Singapore, Indonesia, Malayasia and UAE by April 2018. Much like global fashion brands testing waters in India through the e-commerce, Soch would test-market via online medium before opening physical stores in these countries.

The brand specialises in Indian ethnic wear and offers kurtis, saris, and dress sets for both formal and casual occasions but has just started to venture into the western wear section of the market. Along with international expansion, the brand will continue to expand its product categories and will be launching office wear in the near future.

Launched in 2003 by Vinay Chatlani, Soch began as a multi-brand clothing store. The brand began with five outlets and, following Chatlani’s decision to create a separate storefront for the private label they created, the business began to expand. The plan is to take the number to 10-15 franchise stores in India by next fiscal. Apart from catering to global markets through online portal, the company would also look at opening franchise stores in UAE, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada and the US.

The brand has clocked in 46 per cent growth annually for the last five years and plans to maintain the momentum of 40-50 per cent next fiscal. It would open about 35 new stores in 2015-16.