Etro opens new stores in Harrods, Monte Carlo and Milan

Luxury fashion label Etro has expanded its retail network with new store locations in Monte Carlo, Milan and department store Harrods.

Among the openings, the Italian brand unveiled its first mono-brand boutique in Monte Carlo, where for the first time it will house Etro Women and Men’s ready-to-wear collections.

This location, as well as its new store at Rinascente in Milan, have been designed in collaboration with the multidisciplinary design studio Thiryone.

Its shop-in-shops in Milan and London’s Harrods, meanwhile, will exclusively feature women’s collections.

All of the new spaces each reference the brand’s codes through subtle visual contrasts between materials and textures, seen in the use of walnut wood and “champagne-finished” metal.

Artisanal furnishings and complements made in Italy, such as a bespoke woven carpet in agave and metal, are also featured in the stores.

Etro has been upping its global presence in recent years after it began strengthening its management team since L Catterton acquired a majority stake in July 2021.

At the time, the private equity firm said that it was planning to expand the luxury label into new categories, while also growing its customer base, bolstering its digital presence and driving global expansion.

In May 2022, it was then revealed that Marco De Vincenzo was to become the brand’s creative director, with his first designs unveiled for Etro’s spring 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week.