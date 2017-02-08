ExFirst to hold online exhibitions for designers, retailers

ExFirst is India’s first online exhibition gateway. This is an open platform where an exhibition from any industry can be conducted by any organisation. The first exhibition will feature select designers and brands from the fashion, lifestyle and luxury industry. It will be an upscale, online fashion exhibition providing a concise mix of carefully curated collections ranging from bridal wear to casual wear. The collections will range from affordable high street (Rs 5,000 onwards) to exclusive high-end couture, costing a few lakhs. Apart from star designers like Masaba Gupta, Rocky S, Rohit Bal, Falguni and Shane Peacock and Vikram Phadnis, the portal will showcase a number of young and talented designers, carefully curated by a set of merchandisers. This pop-up will be held on February 17, 18 and 19, 2017.

With this first fashion exhibition ExFirst aims to provide designers and retailers an opportunity to reach out to consumers across the country. It’s an alternative to physical exhibitions that are a logistical nightmare for participants. Consumer delight is also compromised due to lack of after sales service. So ExFirst decided to move the whole experience online and open up a whole world of opportunities for participants as well as consumers.