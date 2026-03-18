Expansion strategy: Primark announces new openings in France and the Middle East

Fashion retailer Primark detailed the next steps of its physical expansion strategy during a press conference on March 18, 2026. Three new stores will open in France in 2026.

The company has been present in the country since 2013. It currently operates 30 stores and employs nearly 7,000 people. This regional expansion will continue in 2026 with the opening of three new stores.

Each new store will be located in a shopping centre: the Central Parc shopping centre (Grand Epagny) near Annecy; the Aushopping Pôle Europe shopping centre (Mont-Saint-Martin) in Meurthe-et-Moselle; and the Polygone shopping centre in Béziers. The retailer stated in its press release that these openings represent an investment of around thirty million euros for an additional 6,650 square metres of retail space.

To differentiate itself from competitors like Shein, Christine Loizy, general manager of Primark France, emphasised in a statement: “For 13 years in France, Primark has built a strong relationship with its customers around a simple promise: to offer fashion that is accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality.” She added: “Our ambition is to continue this development while strengthening our commitments to sustainability, inclusion and positive impact in the regions where we operate.”

Partnership and development in the Middle East

While the Middle East is affected by a series of interconnected wars and conflicts, Primark's management is deploying new growth drivers in the region. The retailer has confirmed a partnership with the Alshaya Group to introduce the brand to the Middle East. This project will materialise in 2026 with the opening of three stores in Dubai, located in the Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre and the Mall of the Emirates.

In 2025, Primark's business in continental Europe remained weak, with like-for-like sales declining by 5.7 percent. As reported by FashionUnited in January 2026, this slowdown is largely due to low consumer confidence. The performance improvement initiatives, which were successful in the UK, have only recently been implemented in European territories.

Primark store in Montpellier. Credits: Primark.