Extending its footwear category, Duke launches trendy collection

Lifestyle brand Duke’s new flip flops and sandals are inspired by the defining trends of international fashion. They come in a wide range of patterns, colors and styles and are fun, trendy, and extremely comfortable. They have a non-slip grip and are also made specifically for beach vacations. The collection has a trendy, casual look, high wearing comfort and classic soles, which provide a fashion-forward look with built-in ease of movement. The flip flops and sandals are made of premium PU, EVA and rubber, with added padding and fabric to make them super comfortable. It is possible to choose from a wide selection of sole and strap colors, embossed straps, sand imprinted soles and most importantly different print processes to best fit in the latest designs. The target audience is today’s youth who is looking for a trendy and stylish range.

Duke, a value for money brand, has a marketing network comprising of more than 4,000 multibrand outlets and more than 360 exclusive stores across major cities in India. The products are also placed at big chain stores and on online shopping portals. The brand caters to men, women and children with T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, sweatshirts, tracksuits, thermals, jogging suits, shirts, denims and trousers, lowers, bermudas, shorts, value packs, lounge wear, accessories, footwear etc.