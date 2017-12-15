Fabindia opens experience centre in Mumbai

After acquiring majority stake in Ahmedabad-based Bandhej earlier this year, Fabindia is scaling up Indian craft-inspired brand to tap into the bridge to luxury segment. The handcrafted and curated apparel, targeting women, will have separate concept stores to capitalise on the niche category. It will soon expand its base by opening experience centres and stores across the country to engage customers and enhance their overall experience.

The first Fabindia experience centre was opened in Delhi earlier this year. At present the company has added its second experience centre in Mumbai and plans to add 10 more by the end of 2018 mainly in metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The Mumbai experience centre at Kemps Corner is spread over 10,000 sq ft and includes a Fabcafe, an interior design studio organic wellness center and an alteration studio that offers products across various categories that include daily wear and occasion wear for women, men and kids, accessories, home and lifestyle range, personal care products and organic foods.

Fabindia has tweaked its strategy and is looking to regain its market share by engaging with customers by giving them first-hand experience of their products through their Experience Centres after facing the Khadi setback wherein it was asked to stop the usage of the word Khadi for selling its products by Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Viney Singh, CEO, Fabindia overseas says the stores are built where customers can engage with the brand; it should not be only about the product must also be about the experience. The company is investing in ‘experience’ and the goal is to interact with customers at a whole new level of engagement.