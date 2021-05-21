Facebook launches new way to shop with major brands

Facebook has launched “Live Shopping Fridays” allowing customers to shop cosmetics and fashion brands via a live stream.

During the summer period, customers will be able to get a close-up look at new products, ask for advice and make comments. Facebook also hopes that the live shopping experience will offer the chance for brands to build stronger relationships with customers.

Each Friday, three brands will present their products live around a common theme: Glow Up, New Fashion Finds, and Self Care Spotlight.

Some of the brands that will take part in the “Live Shopping Fridays” are Abercrombie Fitch, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Dermalogica, and Sephora.

The new way of shopping for the social media platform starts on May 21 and will continue until July 16. The live shopping is accessible through the Facebook shop tab.