Farfetch to offset carbon footprint of all deliveries and returns

Farfetch is to begin offsetting the carbon footprint of all its deliveries and returns as part of a new Climate Conscious Delivery programme.

The luxury online retail platform has begun investing in projects to offset the carbon impact of each sale and delivery, including projects planting and protecting forests in the US and Brazil, and others generating electricity from renewable resources. All projects are verified to Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry or the Verified Carbon Standard.

According to Farfetch, 85 percent of its emissions are related to shipping and returns.

The company is now working with sustainability consultancy firm EcoAct to calculate how much carbon it needs to offset.

The new programme comes as part of a wider Positively Farfetch initiative launched last year which focuses on ways to make the company more sustainable.

Other measures Farfetch is taking to reduce its carbon footprint include using more efficient packaging and shipping more products in bulk, as well as moving to renewable energy in its offices.