Fashion Big Bazaar to open 140 stores in two years

Fashion Big Bazaar has been rapidly expanding its presence across India. The plan is to add 140 exclusive brand outlets in the next two years. Currently, FBB has over 60 exclusive brand outlets and also retails through 385 points of sale in Big Bazaar stores. Fashion Big Bazaar is a fashion retail chain belonging to the Future Group.

FBB recently opened a new store in Bangalore spread across 10,300 sq.ft. The ground and first floors houses women’s ethnic and western wear while two and three will stock children’s wear and men’s wear respectively. While the average size of existing FBB stores varies from 9,000 to 12,000 sq. ft, the newer ones are bigger, at 12,000 to 15,000 sq. ft. Currently around 70 per cent of FBB’s stores are located on high streets and the remaining 30 per cent in malls. In future the ratio of stores within malls could increase. Around 40 per cent of the group's revenue is driven by fashion.

Children’s wear currently accounts for around 20 to 22 per cent of FBB’s business (55 per cent girls, 45 per cent boys). Women’s wear contributes around 35 to 40 per cent and the rest comes from men’s wear.