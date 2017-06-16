Fashion companies partner with comedy Cars 3

Walt Disney makes the highest number of partnerships for its animation comedy film Cars 3, it has signed 40 brand association deals. The brands on board for Cars 3 include e-commerce firm Amazon, toy retailers Hamleys and Mattel, fashion retailers Myntra, Max, Pantaloons and Bioworld, footwear brands Crocs and Bata, accessories firm Titan and furnishing fabrics brand D’Décor, among others.

Amazon has brought out 300 online and offline products for the film, across multiple categoriesThe brand has been partnered with Disney for their Cars 3 merchandise and continues to explore many more such synergetic partnerships to offer our customers the best of selection on Amazon.