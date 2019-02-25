Fashion etailer Myntra in Limca Book of Records

Myntra has entered the Limca Book of Records for holding the largest ever collection drive of used clothes and footwear from shoppers across the nation. As per the program, shoppers were allowed to exchange old products against points that they could use to buy new clothes. Around 4,73,690 units of clothes and footwear were collected during the second edition of the sale held in April, 2018, hugely surpassing the previous record of 2,93,623 units.

Flipkart-owned e-commerce platform Myntra recorded 80 per cent revenue dip in fiscal 2018. Myntra plans to make growth-linked equity investments in 15 emerging Indian fashion brands that are part of its brand accelerator program. Myntra also tied up with Flyrobe and is offering apparel on rent. This includes special occasion outfits including wedding and parties for men and women. Currently, the service is live in four cities, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore.