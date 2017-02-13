Fashion forward logo for Rupa Frontline

Innerwear brand Rupa Frontline has introduced a new logo. The logo repositions Frontline as a young and fashion forward brand that aspires to make the lives of its consumers comfortable. The Frontline logo depicts progress or being ahead. The slant in the logo illustrates progress and the way forward. The letter E showcases an aerial view of a phalanx - the frontward stripes are significant of the fact that the brand is moving ahead. The earlier logo had a hand written look to it, which was more like a signature.

Frontline was introduced in 1985 and is known for the slogan ‘Yeh Aaram Ka Mamla Hai’. It was introduced as a men’s innerwear brand but then gradually evolved into a lifestyle brand with superlative products known for quality and price. The revamped logo efficiently projects the brand’s forward movement, while still retaining its authenticity and heritage.

Rupa has over 18 brands and 8000 stock keeping units. In the innerwear industry, the company is a leader, having a distribution network across India. It has a pan-India presence with a large distribution network consisting of four central warehouses, six EBOs, 20 branches, 1,000 dealers and more than 1,18,000 retailers. It is also looking at enhancing availability through presence in e-commerce, multi-brand outlets and large format retail stores. The company is also looking to open Rupa EBOs through the franchise route across India and expand its retail footprint.