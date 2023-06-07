FatFace enters Canada with 3 store openings, 6 more planned in 2023

British lifestyle brand FatFace has announced its entry into the Canada market with the opening of three physical locations and the launch of online shipping to the country.

The Hampshire-based brand opened stores in the cities of Barrie and Niagara-on-the-Lake last month, and said trading has been “positive and ahead of plans” at the locations.

It then opened a third Canada store in Newmarket on June 6, with plans to open a further six stores in the country this year.

The company has launched online shipping to Canada, with a dedicated webstore for the country set to launch in 2024.

FatFace said its new focus on Canada builds on its “successful and profitable” business in the US - it first entered the country six years ago and now has 26 US stores.

In its first-half and Christmas trading results reported in January, FatFace said sales in its North America business were up 18 percent year-on-year, accounting for 8 percent of total sales.

CEO Will Crumbie said in a statement: “We’ve developed a successful and profitable business in the US over the past year, and our continued expansion into Canada is the next stage of growth.

“From listening to our customers, we know the Canadian consumer is looking for clothes to suit an active lifestyle, be that in the mountains or by the sea, which is why FatFace’s core ethos of providing high quality clothing for all the family to live life in resonates so strongly.”