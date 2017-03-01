FCUK license up for sale in India

Brand Marketing India (BMI) is trying to sell the FCUK business in India. BMI is FCUK’s existing license holder in India. The Murjani Group is the owner of Brand Marketing India, the holding company in the country for London’s French Connection that owns the FCUK brand. The group, which was known for its retail presence and launching several international brands in India, earlier sold off the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein businesses also.

BMI launched FCUK in India in 2008, opening several retail outlets for the brand. Later it also developed the brand’s e-commerce site in the country, when online retail picked up in 2013. The company also managed the brand’s sale on platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, and Jabong.

BMI had also acquired FCUK’s licensing rights for neighboring countries, such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh, launching the brand in the Indian subcontinent for the first time. The brand FCUK is known for the brave and bold four-lettered logo, embossed on the collarless tee. Now it needs a new patron in India.

Initially starting out as a women’s brand, FCUK began in the United Kingdom 1972 and added men’s wear to its range of offerings within the first five years. It began using the bold, four-lettered logo in advertising in the 1990s, making the brand stand out in a fast-fashion clutter.