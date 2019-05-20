Fenty to debut in a pop-up store in Paris on May 24 and online on May 29

- Marjorie van Elven |
LVMH has finally revealed the release date of Rihanna’s new luxury label, Fenty. The first items will be unveiled in a pop-up store in Paris on May 24, with a global e-commerce following suit five days later.
The French luxury conglomerate also informed that Fenty will operate “outside of the traditional seasonal fashion schedule”, opting for a “see now, buy now” model with a series of product drops instead. Additionally, the brand will not have any permanent store. Fenty’s e-commerce will be supported by pop-up stores -- a similar model to Rihanna’s lingerie label with Techstyle Group, Savage x Fenty.
“Fenty epitomizes both the spirit of Rihanna and a new approach to modern luxury: agile and dynamic; elevated yet egalitarian; bold, free, fearless”, said LVMH in a statement. “The collections are easily worn together and meant to be staples in our wardrobe. I’m just hyped to see people in my clothes, man”, added the singer turned fashion mogul.
Picture: courtesy of LVMH