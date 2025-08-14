Festive shopping trends 2025: Apparel, mobiles, and electronics Lead

Jio Star has released the findings of its 2025 Festive Sentiment Survey, which indicates robust consumer confidence ahead of the upcoming festive season. The report, designed to analyse consumer behaviour in terms of spending, discovery, and purchasing, reveals that an overwhelming 92 percent of Indian consumers plan to either maintain or increase their festive spending this year.

With an average shopping budget of Rs 16,500, the survey highlights a significant opportunity for brands to influence purchasing decisions, as 65 percent of consumers have not yet finalised their brand choices.

Millennials to lead the spending with higher budgets

The survey uncovered several key trends shaping the festive market. Millennials are expected to lead spending with higher budgets compared to Gen Z, while women are poised to drive diversity in purchases across multiple categories. The most popular product categories for shopping are identified as apparel and fashion (33 percent), mobiles (27 percent), and electronics (18 percent). The report also noted a resurgence in gifting, with nearly one in two consumers planning to shop for others this season.

To align with these consumer trends, Jio Star, which commands a significant share of festive TV viewership, has unveiled its most extensive entertainment lineup to date. The programming, catering to a wide range of audiences, is centered around the #HarGharMeinJashn campaign, which aims to create meaningful moments for audiences across various screens.

Indian shoppers ready to spurge on festive shopping

Mahesh Shetty, head of revenue, entertainment, Jio Star, commented on the findings, stating, "This year’s festive outlook is marked by strong consumer optimism and evolving media consumption. Marketers are looking to engage audiences across platforms and languages, and that’s where Jio Star’s robust festive offering becomes invaluable."

The survey also confirmed the growing dominance of digital payments, with 61 percent of shoppers preferring cashless options like UPI and mobile wallets.