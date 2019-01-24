Fila spreads retail in India with new stores in the offing

Fila is now available in India in more than 1,200 counters across 350 large format stores. The global sportswear retailer deals in footwear, apparel and soft accessories, which include bags, socks, caps, scarves, etc. for men, women and children.

This year, will see Fila flagship stores opening in top cities of the domestic market in addition to franchise-owned standalones in Tier II and Tier III markets. The brand may also open its own retail stores with additional categories of exclusive merchandise being added to the existing product mix.

Fila features among the top three in large format stores such as Reliance Footprint, Central and Metro, and is getting into a strategic alignment with Shoppers Stop wherein it will be launching its Heritage line as part of shop-in-shop formats. Online, the brand is available on players such as Flipkart, Amazon, Koovs, Myntra and Jabong.

The global market for sports and fitness clothing is projected to touch $231.7 billion by 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 6.9 per cent over the forecast period. Emerging markets such as India and Thailand, as well as China, are now being considered by top sportswear retailers for expansion.