Fila to expand India retail network five fold

Fila is looking to expand retail fivefold in next five years. The brand will expand its brick-and-mortar retail footprint across India by creating a network of standalone franchise stores across the country. The brand recently launched a range of desi athleisure wear in India in collaboration with Norblack Norwhite. Launched in 2010, Indian-Canadian streetwear brand NorBlack NorWhite (NBNW) is partly an anthropological experiment, part art and part fashion. The brand’s logo takes on rainbow hues. Sweatshirts and socks are covered in bandhani prints. T-shirts are awash in Madras checks and joggers wear colorful tassels. The love for everything classically ’90s is obvious in the hoodies, matching jogger sets and throwback mesh baseball jerseys. Fila has also worked with Indian artists for promotions and tailors its product releases too.

Fila is focusing on designing motorsports footwear for the Indian market using high abrasion resistant materials. It is also launching its Hexo and Comfortx technologies for performance footwear. Fila has two standalone stores in India, both in Mumbai, that follow its new retail format. The brand is also present in over 250 large format lifestyle stores including Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop. In addition to this, Fila aims to expand with a franchise network of standalone stores across the country. The brand is available on numerous e-commerce platforms such as Myntra and Amazon.