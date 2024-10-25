Flannels unveils new flagship store in Leeds

Flannels is continuing to expand its store portfolio. The premium and luxury retailer has unveiled a new flagship store in Leeds, marking the sixth UK city to house such a setup.

The Leeds location intends to both serve as an “innovative” addition to the city’s retail landscape and levelling up scheme, while showing further commitment to the company’s Northern heritage, which it said remains central to its identity.

The 70,000 square foot space spans six floors, and will offer a selection of luxury and contemporary designer brands, beauty retail concepts, a luxury resale space and a homeware edit.

Flannels Leeds store interior. Credits: Flannels.

Other features of the store include an expansive Personal Shopping Suite, where shoppers can benefit from receiving personalised edits; an in-store Tailoring concept, offering tailored looks from various brands; and Flannels Junior, a collection of luxury fashion pieces for younger consumers.

Flannels Leeds store interior. Credits: Flannels.

Flannels Active has also gained a notable spot among the store’s offerings. The company has partnered with health and fitness club HiiClub to “elevate the way you work out and hangout through group training”, providing shoppers with both workouts and “ethically-sourced coffee” in a cafe setting.

In a release, David Epstein, managing director of premium and luxury at Flannels’ parent company Frasers Group, said the new flagship represented one of its “boldest and most disruptive” locations to date.

Epstein continued: “With over six floors of exceptional experiences and innovations, created with our best-in-class brand partners, this investment is a testament to the Group’s steadfast commitment to luxury.”

Flannels Leeds store interior. Credits: Flannels.

Flannels Leeds store interior. Credits: Flannels.

Flannels Leeds store interior. Credits: Flannels.

Flannels Leeds store interior. Credits: Flannels.

Flannels Leeds store interior. Credits: Flannels.