FLF plans to add more Brand Factory, Central stores across India

Future Group is planning to launch around 200 Brand Factory stores in the coming years. Future Lifestyle Fashion (FLF) will open in airports across Goa, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chennai and Chandigarh. The Goa store will be spread over 10,000 sq ft and others will be of 4000 sq ft. But the price of products will be the same as elsewhere.

Central stores will focus on footwear category. Footwear will be spread over 18,000 sq ft and handbags over 6,000 sq ft. Central is about brands and new products and since the consumer seeks choices Central offers a large assortment.

The number of Cover Story stores will also be increased. Cover Story has 12 stores and a similar number may open in the coming years. This brand is into fast fashion. Future Group wants to draw online customers to its stores. It does this through campaigns and which has worked since sales of jeans, backpacks, luggage, and home products among others have gone up by four to five per cent. Nearly 10 to 15 per cent customers are acquired online-to-offline by Future Group, which is expected to go up to 35 per cent, especially through online promotions. Future Group has an ambitious Retail 3.0 strategy with stores becoming more technology-enabled.