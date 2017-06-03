Flipkart captures wallet share

E-commerce major Flipkart had a 29 per cent share among the top five e-tailing platforms during January to March 2017, the largest share. Since the third quarter of 2016, Flipkart has seen the maximum number of big spenders shop on its site largely on back of its offering in high-value categories such as smart phones, consumer electronics and large appliances.

In the October to December quarter, the surge in the percentage of high value transactions for all players was due to the flurry of festive season sales for Diwali and New Year during the period.

Flipkart scaled the peak with a 33 per cent share. Fashion companies Jabong and Myntra are also doing well. In July 2016, Myntra acquired Jabong in a 70 million dollar deal. Myntra was ahead of Jabong, with a five per cent share against Jabong’s three per cent in the July to September quarter. But in the following quarters — October to December and January to March-- sales at Jabong picked up with the company garnering more high value transaction during the period.

Unlike Flipkart, Amazon holds strong play in low-ticket items such as FMCG and daily supplies. Flipkart will close the current financial year with a sales growth of close to 40 per cent over the last fiscal.