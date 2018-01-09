Flipkart fashion launches first of its kind Footwear Club

Leading one stop fashion store, Flipkart Fashion has launched an exclusive Flipkart Footwear Club, home to the largest range of exclusive branded footwear for men with best prices. Over the last six months, Flipkart Fashion has been fortifying partnerships with major international brands to house exclusive collections and brands. The Flipkart Footwear Club is the successful outcome of that.

The Flipkart Footwear Club is the perfect shopping destination for footwear enthusiasts with its wide range of styles for every occasion from classics, casual, performance shoes to flip flops. It also offers the widest selection in casual wear with sneakers, espadrilles, loafers and open shoes spread across 20 plus exclusive brands such as Provogue, Peter England, Indigo Nation, Decathlon, Li-Ning, Stag, New Port and V Dot! It also features exclusive collections from athleisure and performance brands like Adidas, Reebok, Vans, Levi’s and Lee Cooper to name a few.