Flipkart launches athleisure brand 'Hustle'

Hustle the fashion athleisure apparel brand, has been exclusively launched on Flipkart. Talking about the association, Vishal Patel, Founder, Tribesman Graphics says the brand will get good response for the range considering Flipkart is one of the largest e-retailers today. A youth focused brand, Patel expects it to connect well to Flipkart's young target audience.

Tribesman Graphics is one of the top partners for men's clothing business exhibiting a phenomenal growth rate annually. The company is certain Hustle will find appeal among the large and growing shopper base of fashion and fitness conscious men. The main objective of this brand is to make the collection reach customers far and wide and an e-commerce platform such as Flipkart has become the company’s best choice.

Patel says the brand’s net profit after tax in 2016 was around 3.5 per cent which is the fastest growing fashion brands growing at a rate of 300 per cent since the last 3 financial years. The company has come this far without any external funding but going forward and are targeting to become a Rs 100 crores company by 2019-2020.

The company has a strong logistics team and process in place having delivered over 7 lakh T-shirts, with more than 4.5 lakh delivered in the last one year alone. Flipkart's multiple channels of fulfilment have made it possible to be present in all zones of the country in a very cost-effective way.

The company is also the official merchandise licensee of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Justice League. The team conceptualized the athleisure brand Hustle in 2016 and signed up with Rannvijay Singh Singha and SquadRann as brand ambassadors in 2017.