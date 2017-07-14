Flipkart returns with another sale, this time with its newly launched labels

Flipkart is back with another sale to boost its lead over rival Amazon which had a successful Prime day debut in India. The etailer meanwhile is pushing up sale of its own private labels launched recently -- Divastri and Metronaut -- by offering up to 70 per cent discount on the brands. It may be recalled Flipkart had recently launched two private labels, ethnic women’s wear brand Divastri and men’s casual and formal wear brand Metronaut.

Experts say, it is surprising that Flipkart is offering discounts on brands which are only a month old. At the launch Rishi Vasudev, VP, Flipkart Fashion had stated that there will be less discounting to clear stocks for these brands. However, the strategy seems to have changed within a month and these brands are up for heavy discounts.

It looks like Flipkart has tweaked its strategy to maintain its lead over rival e-commerce firm Amazon by offering discounts on its in-house brands without being dependent on other sellers. Private labels also give higher margins as compared to those sold by sellers on their platform.