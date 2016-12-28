Flipkart’s fashion business to drive overall profitability

By the middle of next financial year, Flipkart Fashion is expected to turn profitable while Myntra, India's largest standalone fashion website will be profitable at the operational or Ebitda level by the end of fiscal year 2018. Flipkart, one of India's largest online retailer completes a decade next year propelled principally by its fashion business and that it expects will be the first to turn profitable.

Analysts point out, Flipkart's fashion business including Flipkart's fashion subsidiaries Myntra and Jabong accounted for about one-third of its gross sales in the September quarter and would make profitability in this category vital for the overall health of the loss-making marketplace. Flipkart’s chief executive Binny Bansal feels, by March next, his company would be in an extremely good growth momentum going back to 40 per cent year-on-year growth and then accelerating over the next year. He points out 2016 was a turnaround year for Flipkart when it will be getting into the fiscal year 2018 with a growth tailwind while it is entering FY17 with zero growth. While Bansal did not disclose earnings and revenue for the fashion category, the significance of this business for the ecommerce player is evident in that Myntra, Jabong and Flipkart Fashion together command about 75 per cent of India's online fashion market.