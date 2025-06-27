Floatz by Bata India unveils new range of waterproof clogs

Footwear label Floatz by Bata India, a rapidly growing brand under the Bata umbrella, has unveiled its latest campaign featuring actor and content creator Prajakta Koli. The campaign introduces a new range of waterproof, lightweight, and anti-skid clogs, meticulously designed with double cushioning to be the ideal footwear for the monsoon season.

The campaign is brought to life through a light-hearted, slice-of-life video where Prajakta Koli takes on the persona of a quirky news reporter delivering a stylish public service announcement: "Floatz is your go-to, come rain or shine!" The narrative showcases the versatility of the latest Floatz Clogs, demonstrating their suitability for various daily activities, from spontaneous errands to airport check-ins.

Deepika Deepti, head of marketing, Bata India, emphasised the synergy behind the campaign, stating, “Much like Prajakta Koli, whose authentic and relatable personality strikes a strong chord with today’s youth, Floatz by Bata is designed to deliver effortless style and comfort at an accessible price. Whether you're navigating a busy workday or heading out for a casual evening, it’s the perfect all-day companion, especially during the monsoon season.”

These clogs incorporate smart technologies such as FloFoam cushioning, Dual Density soles, and arch support, ensuring that comfort is seamlessly integrated with modern aesthetics. Available in breezy pastel shades, Floatz prices start at an accessible 1,199 rupees. The collection is now available across over 1,900 Bata stores and online at Bata.com.

Prajakta Koli, expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, added, “I am thrilled to be the face of launch campaign for Floatz, from the house of Bata - a range that celebrates unmatched comfort, style, and the spirit of India.”