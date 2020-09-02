Foot Locker Inc. announces partnership with Soles4Souls

Foot Locker Inc. has partnered with several global charitable associations to donate footwear to children in need, with Soles4Souls as the main partner of the program.

The footwear company has announced its commitment to donate more than 1.5 million dollars in footwear to children going back to school, this equates to 19,000 pairs of shoes globally.

“Working together, Soles4Souls and Foot Locker will be there to ensure students have what they need as they head back to school so they're safe and confident. With so much change right now, knowing that thousands of kids can count on a new pair of shoes is a big deal and we're proud to be a part of that effort," said Buddy Teaster, CEO and president of Soles4Souls, in a statement.

Foot Locker Inc has also started a product initiative aimed to support communities through exclusive collaborations, ‘Collaboraid’. To acknowledge the launch of the initiative, Foot Locker, Inc., is donating 250,000 dollars to Soles4Souls.

Some of the designers involved in ‘Collaboraid’ are Anderson Bluu x Converse, PUMA "Frontline Heroes" Collection, Jason Woodside x Vans, Jen Bartel x K-Swiss, Louis De Guzman x New Balance, Sophia Chang and many more.