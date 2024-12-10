Foot Locker introduces a new store concept in Benelux

Sports retailer Foot Locker is rolling out a new store concept. The Reimagined store concept has been introduced at the store in the Hoog Catharijne shopping centre in Utrecht. The concept 'sets new standards for the shopping experience in modern sneaker culture', according to the press release.

Worldwide, it is the third store with this concept of Foot Locker. Previously, a Reimagined store opened in New Jersey and Paris. The concept includes a dedicated space for the latest product launches, interactive displays that should strengthen customer engagement and digital tools that should help the employees with inventory management, flexible ordering options and a smoother payment experience.

Slavka Jancikova, Vice President Marketing EMEA, said: “With this new store concept, we bring to life Foot Locker’s vision: a space where customers can discover the latest trends, stay connected to culture and be part of a wider community.”

The new store concept is part of Foot Locker's 'Lace Up plan' that was presented in 2023. It was already mentioned that new store concepts would be opened. In 2025, two-thirds of Foot Locker stores worldwide must already 'meet the brand standards', according to the message.

The new Foot Locker Reimagined concept. Credits: Foot Locker

