Foot Locker introduces new basketball concept store in New York

Foot Locker has reopened its New York City 34th Street store with a new basketball-themed concept as part of a partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand. The newly designed store, which rings in the introduction of its ‘Home Court’ retail concept, intends to offer customers a multi-brand basketball shopping destination that blends both on-court and off-court products from several notable labels.

Developed in partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, the space aims to embody a shared vision of accessible retail, bolstered by features such as ‘The Clinic Digital Experience’, a vertical jump challenge allowing consumers to test sneaker performance; and 3D scanning measuring tools.

It also marks the debut of a new Kids Foot Locker concept, which has been introduced to cater to all age groups while helping immerse youths in sneaker culture. This area also comes with interactive elements, such as a digital shoe fit scan, an activity table and a basketball merch destination.

In a release, president and CEO of Foot Locker, Inc., said: "Foot Locker 'Home Court' represents a pivotal advancement in how we connect with sneaker enthusiasts and elevate the basketball experience, in collaboration with our brand partners.

"Our reimagined 34th Street store aims to set the standard for excellence in omnichannel retail, in line with our Lace Up Plan and deeply rooted in sneaker culture."

Foot Locker’s Lace Up Plan involves the scaling up and reimaging of several store concepts, a strategy that has already been applied to its locations in Paris and Wayne, NJ. It will further be applied to upcoming store openings in Melbourne and Delhi, the company’s first store in India.