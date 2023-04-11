Footasylum outlines store opening and upsizing strategy for 2023

Sportswear retailer Footasylum has outlined a series of new store openings and upsizings that it is planning for the year ahead as it looks to continue bolstering its ‘hyper-local’ approach in the UK.

The first store as part of the plan has been confirmed to be in Watford, Hertfordshire, which will open in the Q3 of 2023.

The 6,000 square foot space will be located in the city’s Harlequin shopping centre and will bring Footasylum’s retail network to 60.

Other openings will be announced “in due course”, including that of a “high profile site” in Central London.

The company is also set to upsize a selection of its existing locations, including those in Westfield Stratford City, Leeds White Rose and Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex.

Each will provide a comprehensive mens, junior and womenswear offering upon completion, a press release read.

The plans come as the retailer aims to keep strengthening its streetwear offering, with a particular focus on catering to the increase in demand for womenswear.

It follows Footasylum’s Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, store opening in December 2022, the first opened by the company since April 2021 and the first under the ownership of Aurelius Group, which acquired the brand in August 2022.

The retailer’s ‘hyper-local’ approach also comes into play with its store network, through which it seeks to serve the local community each space is based in.