Footasylum to open Oxford Street flagship as part of retail expansion

Footasylum is set to unveil a new Oxford Street flagship store later this year as part of its ongoing retail expansion plans in the UK.

The sportswear retailer has set about on a string of store openings over past months, with one of its most recent announcements being its plan to open a 6,000 square foot space in Atria Watford shopping centre.

Its new London store will add to this growing network, as the 20,000 square foot location is scheduled to open its doors in the second half of this year.

The site will trade across two floors, with further customer service and click-and-collect features located in the basement.

In a release, Barry Brown, executive chairman and CEO of Footasylum, noted that Oxford Street was Europe’s “busiest and best-known” shopping destinations, and also added that the new opening tied in with Footaslyum “performing well”.

Brown continued: “Our aim is for our unique and extensive branded streetwear offering to be widely available across the UK, and having bigger and better stores is a key part of that ambition.

‘The new store will offer Oxford Street visitors an incredible shopping experience and take the Footasylum brand to the next level. We can’t wait to open our doors later this year.”

Footasylum’s expansion plans were outlined following its acquisition by Aurelius Group in August 2022, which carried out the retailer’s first store opening in over a year at a site in Hertfordshire towards the end of 2022.