For Dorothy Perkins Jabong is the 3rd largest global e-tailer

Jabong has emerged the third largest global e-commerce partner for UK-based women’s fashion retailer Dorothy Perkins. In fact, Jabong has aggressively expanded its product portfolio and added more than 50 new brands this year with a special focus on adding international brands.

Dororthy Perkins , has been dressing and inspiring women worldwide for more than 100 years , is available on Jabong, with an extensive collection of over 3,000 SKUs. In the last three years of this association, Jabong has recorded a 50 per cent CAGR in sales. As one of India’s best loved fashion e-tailers, Jabong has been the partner of choice in India since 2014. Their immense contribution towards raising brand awareness in the country is a testament to Jabong’s track record of providing the ideal launch pad for top global brands entering India, says John Kenchington, multi-channel director, Dorothy Perkins.

The team is exhilarated that Jabong has emerged as the third largest partner for Dorothy Perkins worldwide. It is actually a salute to the fashion forward women consumers who form the major share of the customer base. Dorothy Perkins with its continued focus on fast fashion is one of the most loved brands on the platform, says Gunjan Soni, head, Jabong.

Jabong is India’s leading fashion and lifestyle e-ecommerce platform that offers a wide selection of over 350,000 products across footwear, apparel, jewelery and accessories categories. With more than 2,500 international high-street brands, sports labels, Indian ethnic and designer labels from over a thousand sellers, Jabong brings to its customers the latest trends from across the globe. Jabong services over 19,000 pin codes covering over 2,000 cities and towns across the country.