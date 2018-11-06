Forever 21 open new store in Ambience Mall, Delhi

Forever 21, a part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, launched its fourth store in Delhi-NCR. The sprawling new store is spread across 6,000+ sq. ft at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. The store houses the Autumn Winter ’18 collection which focuses on textures and colors. It features key textures, prints; faux fur, velvet, plaids and shearling. The women’s collection offers show-stopping styles from sequin tops, mini suede skirts, cozy shearling jackets, and more. The men’s collection features pieces for day and night including crew-knit sweaters, top coats, distressed denim and trousers.

To mark this year’s biggest celebration, Forever 21 introduced an exciting offer for its first 200 lucky customers who availed a special discount of Rs. 1000 on their purchase and 10 lucky patrons won a fan moment in the form of a ‘Meet and Greet’ with the actor Ishan Khattar. The brand also pampered consumers with fun giveaways on every purchase and rewards for big billers of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 from October 27-28, 2018.