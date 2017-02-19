Forever 21 opens a store in Chennai

Fashion forward brand Forever 21 has opened a store in Chennai. The store is spread over 10,000 square feet and stocks a wide variety of chic fashion at competitive prices. With this new store, the brand has increased its store count to 14. It has stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad.

Forever 21, founded in 1984, is a US-based retailer. It offers men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, footwear and accessories. It has a network of more than 700 stores across the globe. Forever 21 has brands like Forever 21, XXI Forever, Love 21 and Heritage in its portfolio.

The retailer has come to India through a tie-up with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. This is a long term partnership, spanning a decade. Aditya Birla has manufacturing units that could probably become sourcing hubs for Forever 21. In India Forever 21 has maintained its run rate or average trading density despite competition from newer entrants like Zara, H&M and Gap. Fast fashion as a category is growing at a healthy pace, maybe between 15 per cent and 20 per cent, and within that Forever 21 is probably among the top three or four brands. While the US firm also has its own e-commerce platform, it sells its clothes and accessories through the fashion portal Myntra as well.