Forever 21 opens maiden store in Lucknow

Forever 21, the fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail group in India has opened its first store in Lucknow . The store spread across 8,500 sq ft. is located in the heart of the city’s Saharagunj Mall.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) which owns the Indian licence for the American fast-fashion brand is looking at cost cutting and downsizing their non performing retail stores for Forever 21 due to losses. Rahul Jhamb, Brand Head, Forever 21 says the company is delighted to launch first store in Lucknow. Over the last few years, the brand has gained immense popularity amongst the fashion conscious millennials who are always on a lookout for fresh and unique styles.

Forever 21’s Spring ’18 collection brings fresh shades and lightweight fabrics that refresh your wardrobe and offer a modern look for the warmer weather. For women, the collection comprises a range of sporty to feminine chic pieces from striped dresses, separates, plaid blazers, patterned blouses, gingham prints and various denim pieces to complement each look. Accessories include newsboy caps and berets. For men, the collection features essential layering pieces like simple graphic t-shirts, checkered pants and striped sweaters. The collection is available across all stores in India.