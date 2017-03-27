Forever 21 opens store in West Bengal

Forever 21 has opened a store in Kolkata. Spread over 6,000 square feet the store offer the latest spring/summer collection and stocks the widest range of chic fashion at pocket-friendly prices. Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store also feature the retailer’s other brands including 21 Men, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men of all ages; Love and Beauty, a cosmetics line; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line.

Forever 21 is a fast fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. It already has a presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. In all the brand has 16 stores in India.

The fast fashion brand introduces new styles every week, thus making it the ultimate fashion terminus for youngsters. Founded in the US in 1984 by Korean immigrants, Forever 21 operates over 600 stores under the Forever 21, XXI Forever, For Love 21, Heritage 1981, and Reference brands. Stores can be found throughout the US and in Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines.

The name Forever 21 has a lot to do with the appeal. To a young woman who can't legally drink yet, turning 21 is the dream.