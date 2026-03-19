France: Sarenza to open its first physical store

French online footwear and apparel retailer Sarenza is set to open its first physical store on April 8 in Angers, France, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

This first-ever store, named “Sarenza studio”, will be located in the l'Atoll Angers shopping centre. It will offer a selection of womenswear, footwear and accessories.

The offering will feature several brands from the premium division of the Beaumanoir group, Sarenza's parent company, such as Morgan and Caroll. It will also include Sarenza.com's own brands, like Georgia Rose, alongside approximately 20 guest brands including Lacoste, Levi's and Vanessa Bruno.

This launch is part of “the Beaumanoir group's development strategy, which capitalises on the expertise and success of its multi-brand model through retailers such as Vib's, La Halle and Boardriders,” stated Thomas Beaumanoir, the group's deputy chief executive officer.

A second store will then open in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, France, in May. The French ready-to-wear specialist Beaumanoir group, based in Brittany, acquired the e-commerce retailer from Monoprix in November 2022 to expand its online offering.