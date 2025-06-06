Frasers Group expands retail presence with Store in Dundee

Frasers Group is opening a new store in Dundee

The British retail giant has opened a new store in the Frasers-owned Overgate Shopping Centre, the Group revealed on Friday. The new ‘concept store’ in the Scottish city is located in a former Debenhams unit and brings together sport, premium fashion, lifestyle, and beauty under one roof.

Spanning three stories, the store’s ground floor functions as a traditional department store with a fresh, vibrant atmosphere. Dedicated zones for menswear, womenswear, and kidswear feature a premium selection of fashion labels including Coach, BOSS, Barbour, and C.P. Company. Additionally, the Dundee location introduces the ‘Denim Concept’, a dedicated space spotlighting the latest in denim from brands such as Levi’s, Tommy Jeans, and Replay.

The first and second floors house a Sports Direct space, showcasing a wide range of products from global names including adidas, Nike, Under Armour, PUMA, New Balance, Asics, Skechers, and The North Face, as well as rising challenger brand On. Enhancing the store’s performance offering is Sports Direct’s advanced Running Concept, which utilises gait analysis technology to deliver footwear tailored to individual running styles and biomechanics.