Frasers Group opens first Frasers store in Wolverhampton

Frasers Group has opened its first Frasers store in Wolverhampton, as part of a larger multi-brand shopping destination.

Located in the Mander Centre, in a former Debenhams unit, the 34,000 square foot Frasers store offers over 120 brands spanning beauty, fashion, lifestyle, kids and home brands, as well as a restaurant for visitors.

The new Frasers store is part of a larger 60,000 square foot multi-store concept by the group, a first of its kind with Frasers at its heart, flanked by adjoining Flannels and Sports Direct stores with separate entrances.

It comes as non-essential retailers in England and Wales are permitted to reopen on Monday after months of lockdown.

“This is a pivotal moment for the group as we open our first multi-fascia destination to feature a Frasers store,” Michael Murray, head of elevation at Frasers Group, said in a statement.

“We are committed to raising the bar for retail and delivering aspirational stores with a focus on experience, brands and service; and Frasers Wolverhampton demonstrates our dedication to, and our vision for, the brands future.”

Shoppers enter into the new Frasers store through a marble façade into a dedicated beauty area. Here, shoppers will also find a ‘Trend Marketplace’, a place where emerging beauty, tanning, hair, bath and body brands are showcased, alongside beauty tools and accessories.

The store also features separate menswear and womenswear sections, including areas dedicated to loungewear, denim, footwear, and lingerie.

Part of Frasers’ new store strategy is to focus on smaller towns and cities, Murray added. “Not only are we opening brand-new flagship stores in some of the UK’s biggest cities, but we are also investing in elevated propositions in smaller towns like Wolverhampton setting the benchmark for regional retail and demonstrating the ambition and scale of our strategy,” he said.