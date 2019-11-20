Fred Perry opens doors of New York flagship

Fred Perry has opened the doors of its new flagship store on Broome Street in Lower Manhattan.

The new store will become Fred Perry’s North American outpost and marks a ten-year collaboration between the British brand and architectural firm BuckleyGrayYeoman which designed the store.

The outside of the 700-square-foot space looks to celebrate the history of the building, which for the past 35 years has been home to an antique dealership, by exposing original features and modifications.

Inside, the store features contrasting materials such as matt black steel and reclaimed wooden cabinetry, an exposed brickwork feature wall, a backlit polycarbonate wall adorned with the signature laurel wreath works, reclaimed timber display units and bespoke furniture.

Amr Assaad, director at BuckleyGrayYeoman, said in a statement: “The Fred Perry brand is part of the UK’s international sporting and cultural heritage. It has been fantastic to work on a project which fuses this contemporary British narrative with the iconic culture of New York City.

“Our partnership with Fred Perry over the past ten years has given us the opportunity to form a close dialogue with the brand. Each and every element of this space has been designed to communicate the character of Fred Perry whilst responding to the building’s long and chequered history.

“The result is a space of confidence and character which highlights the brand’s culture and style and thoughtfully retains and reflects the history of the building.”