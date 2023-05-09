Freedom Moses opens popup in New York City

This week, sandal brand Freedom Moses opened up a new popup location in New York City’s West Village for the summer.

Running through the end of September, the 550-square-foot concept store at 395 Bleecker Street features a unique grab-and-go wall where shoppers can interact freely with the product.

The store’s bright hues and modular set up is designed for an intuitive shopping experience with an emphasis on fun. Sandals are placed in what the brand calls a “namaste wall”, drawing upon both the arrangement of the sandals and the brand’s congenial ethos.

“The positioning and reversibility of the slides offers homage to the Hindu's colours,” as explained by the brand in a press release. Dubbed “Moses Namaste”, the design system was created by interior designers Hilla Bar and Omri Revesz.

Freedom Moses is an animal-friendly, cruelty-free shoe and accessory brand that creates youthful, genderless pieces aimed for everyday wear. The slides, Freedom Moses’ main product, are made from a durable and flexible PVC material that are designed to be lightweight and supportive.

Freedom Moses’ slides start at 45 dollars and are available in over 140 colourways and patterns. In addition to the New York City popup, all styles are available online.