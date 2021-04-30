French Connection teams up with Thrift+ for takeback service

French Connection has teamed up with second-hand clothing platform Thrift+ to offer its customers a takeback service.

Customers can now add a Thrift+ bag to their basket while shopping online and use it to return any of their unwanted clothes. Shoppers will receive the bag when their online purchase arrives, which they can then fill up with items they no longer want.

Once the bag is filled and returned, Thrift+ will sell the clothes and donate 33 percent of the proceeds to a charity of the customers’ choice. They’ll also receive a 10 percent French Connection discount voucher on their next online order.